Some users of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) transport in Lagos on Sunday expressed their views over the N100 increase in transportation fare which took effect on July 13.

They spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the increase of N100 on all routes of the BRT to cover the increase in operational cost, such as diesel and spare parts.

A printer, Mr Saka Lawal, who resides in Ikorodu and works at Fadeyi, said the state government should have listened to the opinion of the people before the final implementation.

Lawal, who is a regular BRT passenger, said that they had been discussing with the government through their WhatsApp platform for more than a month before the final outcome.

He said that the money was much to some people and there was fear that other commercial buses would follow suit and increase their prices.

Lawal urged the government to provide additional buses, especially at Ikorodu, to solve the problem of long queues which make many to get to office late daily.

“We understand that diesel is costly and not available at some filling stations but government should upgrade their standard and reduce queues at various bus-stops of BRT,” he said.

Mr Adewale Johnson, a banker on Lagos Island, said the N100 increment was reasonable.

He, however, said there should be more buses to reduce crowd at the bus stops to the barest minimum.

Miss Toyin Ayilara, who plies Abule-Egba to Oshodi, said the increment would affect her daily budget being a trader.

She also urged the government to get more buses.

Also, a rug seller at Itire, Mr Yekini Sanusi, said he had purchased N600 BRT top-up on the Cowry card, but ended up boarding other commercial buses after waiting on the queue for three hours.

“We are not satisfied with the increment, it used to be N300 from Ikorodu to CMS or Costain, during the heat of COVID-19 but it was increased to N500 while observing the social distancing.

“After the period, government refused to reduce the fare and increase the numbers in the buses and now they increased fare with N100,” Sanusi said.

He pleaded with the state government to reverse the fare, as the country was facing a lot which was affecting the common people.

A tailor at Tejuosho market who resides at Ojo, Mrs Mary Emeka, pleaded with government to get more buses to ply Ojo-CMS axis.(NAN).