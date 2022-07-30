Popular skit maker, Carter Efe bragged joyfully on Saturday after his song ‘Machala’, hits No. 1 on streaming platforms in Nigeria.

The song is perceived by several afrobeat enthusiasts as an anthem in honour of superstar singer, Wizkid. Machala is presently trending and it has earned the highest number of streams for the week across all online streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Carter Efe, a staunch fan of Wizkid, featured emerging act, Berri Tiga, named the title of the song, ‘Machala’ and the theme was all centered around praising the Grammy-award-winning singer.

Relating the feat recorded by ‘Machala’ via his Instagram handle, the skit maker bragged about being the first comedian in Nigeria to hit such a milestone.

RELATED NEWS