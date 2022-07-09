.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has said, under his watch, he will remain passionate and continue providing the highest standard of medical care to wounded soldiers in the frontline and all Nigerian Army personnel and their families both locally and abroad.

Yahaya gave the assurance, yesterday (Saturday), at the 2022 combined Eid El Kabir Sallah Luncheon organized for wounded troops recieving treatment in a medical facility at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The occasion took place at the Theatre Command Officers’ Mess, which was well attended by representatives of the three Service Chiefs. They are Chief of Policy and Plans Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Andrew Omozoje, Chief of Policy and Plans Airforce, Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, and Maritime Commander Navy, Commandor BTJ Yeldin. Also in attendance are military and paramilitary officers, traditional/religious leaders, members of the Civil Society Organizations, CSOs among others.

This is even as the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK in the North East, Major General Christopher Musa in his welcome address revealed that, as at yesterday, a total of 61,929 Boko Haram Combatants, Non -Combatants and their families have surrendered and are in custody of troops undergoing deradicalization processes before their reintegration into the society.

The Chief of Army Staff, CoAS who is the Special Guest of Honour was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Major General Andrew Omozoje.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the CoAS, General Omozoje congratulated troops of OPHK for the successful Sallah celebration.

He said: “I want to express my sincere gratitude to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for his support to the Nigerian Army. I urge all officers and soldiers to remain loyal, unwavering, patriotic and committed to preserving Democracy in Nigeria.

“We will continue to provide the best support to those wounded in action by providing aids such as wheelchairs, prosthetics and

special vocational training to help them integrate into the society.

“It is my great pleasure to felicitate with all officers, soldiers as well as civilian staff of the Nigerian Army and their families on the occasion

of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Celebration. I wish to first and foremost, express my sincere gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His mercies, protection

and guidance over us while fulfilling our obligations to our dear Nation. Indeed, the nation

has been faced with myriads of security challenges which have distorted the livelihood of

all citizens.

“Nevertheless, the Nigerian Army has continued employ effective means to tackle these challenges through

professional conduct of its officers and men in the field. It is worthy to note that the Eid-el-Kabir Festival is a special occasion which reminds us

of the significance of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice. It also provides a unique opportunity for us to reflect and pray for the grace of the Almighty Allah to defeat all detractors and bring lasting peace to our fatherland.

“It further affords us the opportunity to pray for the victory of all our troops

participating in Operations HADIN KAI, HADARIN DAJI, SAHEL SANITY, WHIRL STROKE and other internal security operations across the country.

“I therefore urge all our troops to continue to maintain a high level of professionalism, patriotism and remain spiritually upright in all our undertakings.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again pay special tribute to our beloved colleagues who have paid the supreme price in the defence of our Fatherland.

“The Nigerian Army under my leadership remains committed

to providing quality welfare for their families and preserving the memories of their uncommon sacrifices. It is important to reiterate that training, welfare and rewarding of excellence will continue to receive utmost

attention under my watch.

“Adequate measures are already being emplaced to improve welfare services especially those concerning healthcare. I am very passionate about providing the highest standard of medical care to all Nigerian Army personnel and their families both locally and abroad. We will continue to provide the best support to those wounded in action by providing aids such as wheelchairs, prosthetics and

special vocational training to help them integrate into the society. Other counselling support will also be provided to help them overcome Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. I wish to reaffirm my commitment to rewarding excellence, gallantry and professional conduct amongst our troops to deserving officers and soldiers. I will continue to conduct regular operational visits to formations across the

country to assess our state of readiness towards the fulfilment of my vision.” Said General Yahaya.

Also in his address, the Chief of Airstaff, represented by Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice- Marshal Charles Owoh, said “the Nigerian Airforce under the leadership of Air Marshal Isiaka Amao remains committed towards providing the Air Component with the necessary equipment and platforms in support of joint operations to ensure peace in the region.

“At this juncture, let me sincerely thank the President and

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his immense support in providing Forces, President

the air platforms such as A-29 Super Tucano, helicopters and

UAVs that have contributed immensely to the achievements we have recorded so far.

“It is necessary to note that we are expecting more ISR and combat platforms that will be a game changer to the operations in the North East” Amao stated.

In his welcome address, the Theater Commander, Major General, Christopher Musa said, the Joint Sallah Luncheon avails the Service Chiefs, the opportunity to commemorate and celebrate the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir with troops of Operation HADIN KAI especially the Muslim faithfuls.

The occasion also affords the service chiefs the opportunity to appreciate the enormous sacrifices by troops in restoring peace and normalcy to the entire Northeast Region.

“As at yesterday the number of surrendered terrorists stood at 61,929. We want to assure you that we would not relent in our efforts despite the glaring successes until its completely over.

The theater Commander further said ” We are sincerely thankful for your concern to the welfare of troops deployed for Operation HADIN KAI. This has indeed spurred us to strive for more successes. We are indebted to your many visits to the Theatre which have come with huge benefits to the Theatre in terms of heightened troops morale, equipment support and provision of strategic guidance for operational activities.” General Musa stated.

In a vote of thanks, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Shaibu Waidi thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, and all the security authorities for providing the needed support and cooperation which has led to the huge success recorded against Boko Haram and other criminal elements in the region.