“TINUBU LUNGU LUNGU” roughly translated as “Tinubu In Every Corner” was the chant amongst passionate youths in Kaduna as supporters of the APC Presidential aspirants, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu hit the streets to mobilize and empower citizens ahead of the start of the campaign season in August.

Speaking with our correspondents at the flag-off of the mobilization drive in Kaduna, Awwal Garba, representative of the Convener of the Coalition, explained that the TINUBU LUNGU-LUNGU is a Coalition of passionate youth from the North-Western States of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto States with the sole aim of mobilising teeming and eligible individuals to vote for Asiwaju at the 2023 General Elections.

This grassroot movement has made some tremendous achievements and garnered maximum support from all and sundry in the Zone and is looking to go even beyond. Speaking further, he explained that the Coalition has so far spent over 3million Naira to support Islamic Education and the Scholars, people with disabilities and especially,a special consideration for the Almajiris. The Coalition is is donated food and sanitary items to some Almajiri schools and is planning to host Symposium seeking practical solutions towards total overhaul and reformation of the Almajiri system.

Furthermore, the Coalition distributed 20,000 exercise books and fully kitted school bags to school children in order to bring succour to their parents with regards to school expenses. Women were not left out, as the Coalition visited market squares and respective households to interact and enlighten about the importance of participating in the elections. We reiterated the need to obtain the PVN as valid citizens of the country. The Coalition is looking to key into the Tradermoni program of the present administration as its benefits to small and medium scale business cannot be overemphasized. The Coalition made donations to support these businesses.

Expressing his delight his delight at the willingness of everyone to listen and ask important questions. He stated that what is most remarkable is that “TINUBU LUNGU LUNGU” is now an anthem in the North as filmmakers in the Kannywood industry, market and women groups, different youth organizations have embraced and aligned with the movement as part and parcel of this journey. The ultimate aim is to ensure that Asiwaju is assured of 100% victory in the Zone with the help of humble Coalitions like ours and many others that have already hit the streets.