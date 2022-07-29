Prince Adebayo

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the standard bearer of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, has said God will defeat the canal expectations of people in the coming 2023 presidential elections even as he advised Nigerians, especially the clergy, to pray instead of predicting who becomes the President of Nigeria.

He said the person that will save the country is not the person Nigerians are focusing on currently.

Adebayo was speaking, yesterday, during the Christain Association of Nigeria, CAN, Presidential handing over ceremony in Abuja, where its immediate past President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, handed over to his successor, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh.

According to the prince of Ondo Kingdom, “The clergy are called the instrument of God as they devote their entire life to the service of God and nothing will happen whether it is politics or any other thing that will turn people who are instrument of God to instrument of men.

“The church will only be instrument of God and will never be used by those who are playing politics and will only serve God and that His will alone prevail.

“In terms of crisis, canal expectations are not where the solutions lie. When the armies of Israel were facing goliath, from their experience and expectaion, they were hoping that it is one of those generals that would save Israel, but God had a better plan.

“God brought out an unexpected David who was not regarded and not part of the army to come and save Israel. The person that would save the Christian community and save Nigeria is not the person we are expecting.

“It is the person God will reveal to us in our prayers. We should pray and not predict and we should let God take control.”

In attendance was Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party; Governor Okowa of Delta state and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Governor Otorm of Benue State, among others.

