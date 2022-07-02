By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Honourable Justice Ekaete Obot, has granted pardon to a total of twenty-one inmates during her inspection tour of correctional facilities across the state last week.

The Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service, Akwa Ibom State Command Mr. Richard Metong disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo.

Metong who also disclosed that the CJ who was on her maiden visit to the custodial centres was well received and conducted round the facilities on inspection by the respective officers incharge at each of the centres.

He added that the officers incharge of the various centres while welcoming the CJ and her entourage also used the opportunity to highlight some of the challenges bedeviling the facilities and the service at large.

According to Metong, the State Chief Judge in her response expressed surprise at the overwhelming number locked up at each centre.

“She urged the Nigerian Correctional Service to uphold the tenet of correction not only in name but also in practice by attaching seriousness to the skills acquisition and vocational trainings that will impact positively on the lives of the inmates to enhance their full reintegration into the society.

“She also promised to communicate the plight of the service to the state government and other relevant authorities adding that she will make the visit a regular exercise.

“The Controller of Corrections Akwa Ibom State Command, Julius Ezugwu, in his remark, appreciated the Honourable Chief Judge of the state for finding time amidst her busy schedule to inspect the custodial centres.

“He noted that the criminal justice system can only be effective when there is a collaboration among the relevant agencies that administer the system.

“The jail delivery exercise commenced on Wednesday 29 June, 2022 at Ikot Abasi custodial centre and ended on Friday 1st July, 2022 at Uyo custodial centre with a total of 21 inmates released from the various facilities”, Metong stated.