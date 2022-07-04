On the 21st of June, the Confucius Institute joined the Foreign Language Day at Grace Children School, Gbadaga. The school celebrated the importance of Foreign Languages such as Chinese, French and English in the modern century.

Grace schools which consist of creche, children school and high school is the first teaching site for the Confucius Institute in Lagos. Over the years, it has actively promoted the teaching of Chinese Language, culture and civilization amongst its pupils.

The Chinese Director, Prof. Zhao Hongling who joined the celebration lectured the student on the importance of learning a foreign language like Chinese in our society today. He asserted that China and Nigeria are developmental partners and all over Nigeria one can see Chinese firms assisting in the developmental process of the country.

Secondly, he educated the students on the numerous opportunities that await them after their studying of Chinese Language at the High School. They have opportunities of scholarships to study in China top universities under the guidance of the Confucius Institute.

Thirdly, he debunked the claim of many students that feel that Chinese is difficult to study. He encouraged the mastering of the four Chinese tones effectively to guide in their pronunciation and communicative skills. Prof Zhao took a tour of the school and was impressed by the first class facilities the school had. Likewise, he was impressed with its charming students who took every opportunity to show off their Chinese skills and knowledge.

Prof Zhao discusses countries with the students on the world map.

The Headmistress of Grace Children School, Dr. Mrs Nike Akindayo informed the audience that the students at the school begin to learn a foreign language from a very early age, nursery two. She asserted that the world is a global village and the importance of a foreign language cannot be overemphasized. She opined that learning a foreign language like Chinese or French will give the students access to information, better opportunities in life, improved communication skill and then make them global citizens.

The school administrator, Mrs. Olatokunbo Edun states that Grace schools has the mandate of a commitment to quality education of their students which will influence them to become global scholars. She stated that Grace schools was the pioneer of Chinese Language teaching in Lagos, Nigeria through the support of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos. She implored and encouraged her students to take the study of Chinese seriously as it would plunge them to greater heights in their careers and life adventures.

The foreign language day celebration was filled with the students display of Chinese history, culture, philosophy and knowledge. The students thrilled the audience with their skills and performance