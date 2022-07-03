By Ayo Onikoyi

The spirit of the late legendary singer, Christy Essien Igbokwe has been evoked in the remix of her evergreen song ‘Seun Rere’ by none other than her granddaughter Christiana Igbokwe. The fast-rising 9-year-old Nigerian-American singer released the new song on June 30,2022 on all digital platforms for download.

Christiana’s captivating, high-energy vocals transport audiences into a bottomless barrel of musical ear candy, with her creativity, and traditional music-making. She is definitely gearing up to fill the shoes of the Lady of Songs and beyond.

The song ‘Séun Réré’ sheds more light on the African conversation between mother and child, a mother who advises her child to listen to her words, so that all will be well with him/her. Séun Réré also gives an insight into how one-sided traditional African parenting is. It echoes the idea that when a child is good, the African culture showers praises on the father but if the child goes down a different path, the blame lies on the mother. The song comes at a time when parents need this message the most, that our children are like mirrors, reflecting images of what happens around them, we must be good role models to them.