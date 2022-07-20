By Bashir Bello

KANO—Kano State government, yesterday, said five persons have lost their lives, following cholera outbreak in the state.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, who confirmed the outbreak to newsmen at briefing on Cholera outbreak, said the state recorded a total of 189 cases, out of which five lost their lives.

According to him: “On April 16, 2022, a case of watery diarrhea and vomiting, suspected to be due to cholera, was reported in Dambatta, which was promptly investigated. Since then, we had a total of 189 cases in 20 LGAs, out of which 184 have fully recovered, zoro active case and five deaths.

“It will interest you to know that last year, at this time, we recorded 12,116 cases across the state with 329 deaths. This is unconnected with the prompt and multi-sectoral collaborative response by the state.

“The Kano State government, under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, is fully committed to providing adequate and qualitative healthcare services to the good people of the state in order to eliminate cholera outbreak and other diseases in the state.”