By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian celebrities have taken to Twitter to express their grief over the death of a colleague, Ada Ameh. On Monday morning, news filtered on social media that the beautiful and talented Nollywod actress had died in a hospital in Warri, Delta State on Sunday.

As soon as the news started spreading, celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the star actress of the popular sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’.

Here is what some celebrities had to say about Ada.

“The fact that we have to experience grief at some point in our lives and then try to live with such an intense emotion is so mind-blowing. If the news is true, Rest well Ada Ameh, I loved watching you on tv. I hope you’re at a place where pain is a fiction of our imagination.” Angel Smith.

Ada Ameh’s death is so painful. One of My fav on The Johnsons especially when she says “a lucky lo lo” “Apor” .. she just lost a child and now.. May God put us through our tough times. This one is very painful” Do2dtun.

R.I.P Ada Ameh..Still shocked that she’s dead. She brought laughter & happiness into many homes yet her mental health was ruined with depression! Spiff, Jennifer, Blessing left “The Johnsons” they managed to keep the program going but this is surely the End” Empress Njamah

“My heart is so heavy, I don’t even know what to say! one of the people I look up to in the film industry. Rip aunty Ada Ameh. I’ll miss you so much.” Nancy Isime.

“I met this woman once on set and she was so sweet like she had known me before. All I could think of was the grief she was experiencing, cause I had seen several videos where she spoke about her mental health. This is really sad. Rest well Ada Ameh.” Saskay.