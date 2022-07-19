Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited, has announced that it had successfully shut-in CAWC015 Well and contained CAWC047 wild well spill in the Cawthorne Channel field in Rivers State.

Following the oil spill incident in Cawthorne Channel Well 15 (CAWC015L/S) which occurred on June 15, 2022, the indigenous oil producer has confirmed that the spill had been successfully contained and the well brought under control.

The company confirmed that CAWC-047 that was also vandalized within the same month and flowing to the environment since July 10, has just been controlled, adding that efforts were ongoing to complete a spill clean-up of the wellhead slot, a proper securement, and the subsequent installation of subsurface downhole plugs.

It will be recalled that both spills were due to willful sabotage by unknown persons.

The company’s spokesperson, Mercy Max-Ebibai, stated that the Well Engineering Team and the Well Control vendor assiduously worked to establish control across all the flowing points on the vandalized wellhead.

She added that in the light of the sabotage, the team had to fabricate a platform on a work barge (as the well head platform had been initially totally cannibalized) before control valves could be installed and well shut-in achieved.

She added that following the preliminary Joint Investigative Visit, JIV, a JIV with all relevant stakeholders, including NOSDRA, the Ministry of Environment and the community was held on July 15, 2022, with the intent to estimate spill volume and Post Spill Impact Assessment, noting that the clean-up exercise would be wrapped up at the earliest possible time.

She commended members of the affected community, saying “As excellent hosts, they provided all the necessary support in arresting the situation despite the hazards posed by the incident. We are happy that their seafaring and economic activities can return to normal in no time.”