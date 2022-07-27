By Rosemary Iwunze

Capital Express Assurance Limited has expressed commitment to making life insurance policies more accessible to Nigerians through its digital channels.

Speaking on the company’s digital platforms, the Managing Director, Mrs Bola Odukale, said Capital Express introduced its Mobile App and USSD channels to make it easy for the insuring public to get life insurance covers and easily process their claims.

She stated: “We’ve created and launched our Mobile App for customers to be able to get different life insurance policies, make premium payments, monitor the status of their policies in the company and process their claims faster without walking into our physical branches. These platforms are interactive and give our policyholders the opportunity to engage us and seek clarification on things they need to know about their policies with the company.”

By using the USSD code, *347*01#, the Managing Director said existing customers and intending policyholders can have access to the company’s diverse products from any part of the country.

She also noted that the digital platforms allow the users to renew their policies, lodge any complaint and track all transaction records which are well detailed on the App.

The Apps, she explained, can be installed on mobile phones from both the App Store (iOS) and Play Store (Android). As a customer centric organisation, she said, Capital Express ensured that the Apps are user friendly and convenient to use for both old and new customers.

“These two features are targeted at simplifying the process of buying insurance and operating insurance policies without having to visit our office or get worried over engaging with the organization,” she said.