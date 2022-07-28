.

Some leading auto companies in Nigeria have thrown their support behind the re-training of journalists in the country.

The one-day training, which holds at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce is backed by Toyota Nigeria Ltd, Weststar Associates distributor of Mercedes Benz, CFAO Motors and Stallion Motors.

Keys facilitators at this year’s training programme are Kunle Jaiyesimi, Deputy Managing Director of CFAO Group, who is also the chairman of the Auto, which is the 7th edition & Allied sub-sectoral group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, (LCCI) and Dr. Oscar O. Odiboh, a lecturer at the Mass Communication Department of the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state.

NAJA is the umbrella body of Nigeria’s motoring journalists which cuts across the print and online publications. The training workshop is an annual training programme, organised to refresh the minds of practising auto journalists on the trend of auto journalism worldwide.

