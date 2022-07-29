By Elizabeth Osayande

A call of caution has been put to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to shun endorsing or rejecting any political aspirant based on his or her religious affiliation.

The call was made by Nigerian foremost Mathematician, Prof. John Olaleru, of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Akoka, who noted that why God can use anyone to deliver his own people, CAN should allow Christians to objectively analyse and choose which candidate will fight the course of Christianity.

Prof. Olaleru disclosed this in a statement. And part of it read: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) will be shooting its own leg if it supports or reject any candidate. Why? That is not the mandate of CAN. All the political parties have Christians as members.

” In fact PDP, Labour Party and NNPP have Christians or even ministers as their presidential candidates or Vice Presisential candidates. CAN should just individually negotiate with each presidential aspirants, and document it.

“On what the Christian body wants from them. CAN should not fall into the trap of endorsing or rejecting any candidate because that candidate may not necessarily win or lose. CAN should note that all we need is to have a Southerner becoming president without religious or tribal sentiments.

” If a Muslim southerner is a president, all these Fulanization agenda would have been caged long ago or at most restricted to places where they want them. Christians in the South, especially South West had learnt to always vote for the best and not necessarily along religious lines. Adeleke put up a Christian- Christian candidate in a moslem dominated state and he won.

” The Easterner will like to use CAN to fly their candidate and CAN should be careful. By the way, what makes people to have impression that a Christian president will fight the cause of Christianity in the nation than a moslem president? It does not follow. Baba Obasanjo could not stop Sharia and neither could Dr. Jonathan do any except giving requested individual assistance to CAN ministers.

“While not speaking in favour of any candidate, CAN should allow Christians to objectively analyse and choose which candidate will fight the course of Christianity. Take for example, we have a moslem contestant who fought for the interest of Christians more than any of the contestants. How? He was the governor who released mission schools to mission owners, a feat which the past Christian governors could not do. He brought a lot of Christians to greatness and limelight as governors, Vice President etc. He completed the building of Lagos House Chapel at Marina and make it functional.

“Other contesting presidents should be made to tell us their unique contribution to Christianity while they were governors. Even if it is done out of wrong motives, we need to hear before rushing to make decisions. What many don’t understand is that God may decide to use an ungodly Cyrus to deliver the children of Israel from Babylon. Ruling Nigeria at the present state and critical time is not for boys but for experienced people who have been tested to be fair minded to all religions and have been able to weather all forms of oppositions and he is still standing.” Prof. Olaleru advised.

