Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has confirmed Tuesday’s late night attack on its Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

Spokesman of the Service, Chief Superintendent Abubakar Umar in a preliminary statement on Wednesday morning said the situation has however been brought under control.

He said; “I wish to confirm that about 22hrs, some yet to be identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, men of the Armed Squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control.

“Details will be made available soon”.

A group of terrorists had on Tuesday night attacked the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital with bombs in an apparent move to gain entry into the facility and free some of its members.

A high calibre bomb had first gone off at about 10:25pm followed by a second and third blasts as well as sporadic gunshots that residents into panic mode.

Vanguard gathered that the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS had earlier received intelligence reports that one of its facilities could come under attacks.