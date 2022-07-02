President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sympathy over the death of Isa Abdullahi, the eldest son of Prof. Ango Abdullahi, the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum.

In a reaction to the news of the death on Saturday, the president, in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, said:

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden death of your eldest son, Isa Abdullahi, a Director with the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.”

He noted that “the demise of such a dynamic young man is particularly touching because as a father, I know the emotional impact of losing a loved one.

“We are proud of his services to the country. May his soul rest in peace.

”May Allah comfort you and give you the strength to overcome this great and irreparable loss.”

In a similar development, President Buhari has described the death of Rep. Jude Ise-Idehen, a federal legislator from Edo as a sad loss to the nation.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the government and people of Edo, the leaders, and membership of the National Assembly. (NAN)