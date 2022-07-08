The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has unveiled his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

LP, Friday, revealed Baba-Ahmed as its vice presidential candidate in next the 2023 general elections, following the withdrawal of Doyin Okupe, who had stood in.

Baba-Ahmed was known for speaking out against corruption, in 2007 he took the Independent National Electoral Commission to court over conduct of past elections. He was known for speaking out against corruption.

He was founder and Pro–Chancellor of Baze University, an independent university located in Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria which opened in April 2011.

Recall Okupe stepped down yesterday from the position to pave the way for Baba-Ahmed.