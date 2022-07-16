By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is reportedly hospitalized as a result of recurrent pain in the leg said to have been sustained from an injury while playing squash.

This was disclosed via a tweet by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande.

The Vice President spokesman in his twitter handle Laolu akandeoj said that Professor Osinbajo’s doctors would give an update later on Saturday.

He did not disclosed the hospital that the Vice President was taken to.

The tweet read: “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.

“His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today-Laolu Akande, VP’s Spokesperson.”

Attempts made to get more information on the matter did not yield results as the Vice President’s spokesman did not pick calls on his gsm .