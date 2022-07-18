Popular actress, Ada Ameh is dead.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas confirmed that Ameh died on Sunday at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) hospital in Delta State.

According to reports, the actress died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

It was gathered that she was rushed to the NNPC’s hospital but passed on before they arrived the facility.

Report has it that several movie stars have been trooping the facility on Monday morning to see her remains.

Ameh, became famous following the role of she played (Anita) in the movie ‘Domitilla’ in 1996, and was more recently adorned for her comic characters especially in the series, The Johnsons.

Born on May 15, 1974 in Ajegunle, Lagos, the popular actress shared a video of her eating with the family around 12:53pm on Sunday on her official Instagram page.