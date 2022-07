.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the governorship election in Unit 1, Ward 8, Ilesa, Ilesa East Local Government of the State of Osun.

Unit 1, Ifofin, ward 8, Ilesa, is the polling unit of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

APC polled 164 to defeat the PDP which scored 134.

Reacting on the absence of the Minister, his media aide, Sola Fasure said he was not around.

“The Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is not in around”, he said.