Bandits on Monday abducted a catholic priest, Father Emmanuel Silas of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The report of his abduction is contained in a statement made available by the Chancellor, Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo.

Okolo said Father Emmanuel Silas’ abduction was confirmed when he failed to turn up for morning Mass. He equally called for calm and saying legitimate processes would be followed to ensure his safe and quick release.

The statement reads: “It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Silas. The sad event is believed to have occurred in the early hours of July 04, 2022, when he could not turn up for morning Mass.

“He was abducted from the parish rectory at St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“While we solicit for an intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally

wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands. We

will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release.

“May Jesus crucified on the Cross, listen to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and all other kidnapped persons.”

Fr. Emmanuel Silas now joins the list of catholic priests who have been kidnapped in recent times in what has now become a worrying trend.