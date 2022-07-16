.

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola lost at the polling unit near the Government House, Osogbo to his closest rival and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

While Adeleke garnered 117 votes at GRA Polling Unit, Agowande, in Olorunda, Oyetola who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got 106 polls.

The polling unit is in Olorunda Local Government Area.

Despite having 15 candidates contesting for the governorship seat, Vanguard has reported that the election was keenly contested by APC’s Oyetola and PDP’s Adeleke.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there were 5,305 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and 332 Registration Areas (RAs) available for the election.

This was disclosed last week by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji in preparations for the election.

The commission also put the number of registration areas in Osun at 332 with 1,955,657 registered voters and while only 335,298 collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The election was held in 2