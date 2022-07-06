.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the July 16 governorship election in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke stayed away from the ongoing debate organised by Arise television.

With over 30 minutes into the debate which has the incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Accord party’s Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Labour Party’s, Hon. Lasun Yusuf and SDP’s Goke Omigbodun, the organisers are yet to announce any excuse the PDP candidate is not among the debators or whether he will still be around.

The four debators have highlighted their resume and told the audience the reason they should be elected.

The aspirants also took their turn to talk about their plans and how to address some peculiar challenges confronting the state.

Osun electorate will be proceeding to the polls to elect the next governor of the state in an election slated for July 16th.

Adeleke trending on Twitter as contenders debate

Meanwhile, netizens have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Adeleke’s absence at the debate.

For some of the commentators, the decision of the PDP candidate to ignore the debate session was seen as strategic; others believe he (Adeleke) is aware he couldn’t match up to to his contenders.

Reactions:

You expect Adeleke to come for debate? Shey na maltina dancehall?? 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/QTCaMBWaBJ — UYscuti (@Bayo_adekola) July 6, 2022

Why did adeleke not attend ? Na wa for these people o . Na to Dey dance like mad person Nai he sabi do . — Guts Over Fear (@Ugo_S_god) July 6, 2022

You are only capping what's not. Adeleke has a business in USA and I'm sure he do well to speak to them in Osun dialect. Una go de alright. https://t.co/OBC47TPjSN — Hon Olami💪ọmọ ede mo pò aro (@Hon_oluwatosin) July 6, 2022