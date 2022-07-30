By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Seven years after he underwent a brain surgery that almost claimed his life, ace-comedian Julius Agwu has continued to thank his maker for giving him a second chance to fulfill his purpose in this world.

Recall that in 2015, Agwu had surgery in the United States, where two growths were removed in his brain. The surgery almost claimed his life, as he recounted how he ‘died’ and woke up, while being taken to the mortuary.

However, in a recent live chat with Vanguard on Instagram, the ace-comedian expressed his gratitude to God for his life.

According to him, “God used the surgery to open my eyes to see a lot of things. There are those who did not undergo surgery, but they are no more today.

“There are those shoot or act in films, shoot comedy skits, those who do a lot of things and they sleep but never wake up again. So, for me, I give all glory to God.

“That’s to say that Satan works in mysterious ways, but God works in miraculous ways, and that’s God,” he stated.

Speaking further, Agwu said that God brought him back to life to understand what it means to have friends and family members around you.

“The true friends stay, but I thank God that I’m alive. God just gave me a second chance to see how things are,” he said.

Agwu who has been away from the comedy scene for a while now due to ill health however assured that his comedy show, ‘Crack Ya Ribs’ will be returning to the global stage very soon.

“I will come back fully. I’ve been relaxing. I’ve been waiting and watching things because I want to come back fully. I will come back fully in no time,” he assured.

On staging a comeback to the comedy world, Agwu said he might not be privileged to hold the mic, but would have other comedians perform during his shows”.

Recalling his journey into the comedy world, Agwu said it began while he was in primary school in his native town, in Rivers state.

He narrates: “I started being funny as a child. In those days, I sold pap while in primary school and always went late to school. My teacher would always punish me for coming late to class. He would ask me to kneel down while teaching the class. After a long time, he would call me out to dance as the class clapped for me. I danced like Ajasco and gradually I started being funny.

“As a matter of fact, whenever I went to the farm with my mother, I would go to University of Port-Harcourt, UNIPORT, to watch the theatre students rehearsing. Then, I had been watching Bob-Manuel Udokwu and Mildred Iweka who studied Theatre Arts in UNIPORT.

“While I was in class one, in secondary school, I joined Willyzic Traveling Theatre owned by ‘Willy Willy’, Innocent Onyema, I never told my parents about my love for comedy then. We travelled to Warri, Delta State and other states to perform. I also had my theatre group while in secondary school and we were going to other schools to perform poetry and drama.

“I knew from the beginning that comedy was my thing and as soon as I moved to Lagos, I started going for shows.”

On the status of his marriage, Agwu confirmed that his marriage to Ibiere crashed after 14 years, revealing that it ended more than a year ago. “I didn’t want to talk about it until some people started saying something about it,” he said, while refusing to talk further on the matter.

Agwu and ex-wife, Ibiere got married in 2006 and were blessed with two children. The couple went through trying times for some years following Agwu’s ill health. But all that is history now as they have parted ways.

