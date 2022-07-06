By Juliet Umeh

The unbanked Nigerians can seamlessly buy and sell online as a France-based Nigerian, Mr. Peter Adekeye, launches a new social commerce eco-system, Boom application.

The company said that the platform enables customers to shop online directly from their favourite physical stores and have access to an in-store inventory of goods.

Adekeye said the new app is the world’s first ecosystem that allows people to buy and sell without any charges.

He said: “Boom is a platform where privacy is ensured; secure conversation is guarded and we have a global form of exchange.

“What is needed to go on the Boom wallet, top-up, and get a product in real-time. We do not sell or buy anything, we are only a platform to get people who buy and sell connected.

“Our aim is to transform every physical store into an e-commerce shop. This enables customers to shop online directly from their favourite physical stores and have access to an in-store inventory of goods.”

According to the World Bank, I.7 billion people have no bank account and are referred to as unbanked.

“These people are denied the opportunity to trade or showcase their products to the global space, these are the people targeted for opportunity.

“These set of people have never shopped online and neither have they ever been able to offer their goods and services for sale on the internet.

“Our customers who have no bank account especially those traders at the hinterland can exchange their liquid cash with our multi-currency,” he said.

“The Boom App will be available from July 4 and will have an interface in three major Nigerian languages, Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo, it is also available in Spanish and French.

“All transactions on Boom has no hidden charges, we have no access fee or any form of payment or commission, and both parties have a chance to get their 100 per cent earnings.

“The platform is also safe for all users as Boom does not keep data of users, we do not accept ads on Boom.

“Boom enables customers to shop online, not necessarily having a bank account, they can only top up the Boom wallet buying from Aboki who will exchange to multicoin who can resell,” he said.