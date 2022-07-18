.

Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the June 16 Ekiti state gubernatorial election, Engineer Bisi Kolawole has congratulated the governor-elect of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke over his election victory.

He said, “I write on behalf of my self and the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State to heartily rejoice with you, your deputy and the good people of Osun State on your resounding victory at the July 16 Governorship poll in Osun State. Congratulations for a new dawn in Osun.”

“I salute your doggedness and courage my brother. I commend your industry and tenacity in the face of daunting odds. You have led our party to reclaim its stolen mandate in the previous 2018 Osun election. It is true that if falsehood travels for twenty years, the truth will overtake someday.”

“There is no doubt that this victory will shut the doors against misgovernance, incompetence and crass opportunism of the All Progressive Congress in Osun State and our country Nigeria.”

“You have reopened the windows of opportunities for our people to pursue their wellbeing in an environment of peace, liberty and orderliness thereby courting for themselves the blessings of prosperity and happiness which our Party guarantees.”

“Once more, Ekiti people and myself share the joy of this unique victory with you and our people in Osun as we earnestly look forward to reclaiming the government at the centre next February. It is a done deal.”