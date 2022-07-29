.

…says 3 of his domestic staff in detention since June 2021

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who is the lawyer representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, cried out, alleging that his life was in danger.

Ejiofor, alleged that security operatives were deployed to eliminate him, following series of legal victories he recorded for both Kanu and other detained IPOB members.

The IPOB lawyer, who briefed newsmen in Abuja, lamented that three of his domestic staff, Felix Okonkwo (driver), Okafor Lawrence Ugochukwu (gardener), and Ikenna Chibuike (steward), have been in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, since June 6, 2021.

According to him, the trio, were whisked away after security agents invaded his ancestral home in Umuanakwa Ifite, Oraifite, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, in an operation he said led to the death of his elder brother, Mr. Joel Ejiofor’s Personal Assistant, Mr. Samuel Okoro.

“They dragged and dumped the lifeless body of Mr. Ejiofor’s murdered Personal Assistant inside the boot of his Toyota Camry car, which they made away with upon the conclusion of their evil mission.

“The corpse of late Mr. Samuel Okoro was subsequently set ablaze inside Mr. Ejiofor’s Toyota Camry car immediately after Okocha Filling Station, Neni town in Aniocha LGA of Anambra State.

“This was shortly after they had pushed out Mr. Joel Ejiofor from their car around Nnobi and ordered him to disappear from their sight.

“Sequel to the murderous invasion, I promptly wrote to all the Heads of the security agencies involved, to formally request for thorough investigations of the dastardly act, which was ostensibly targeted at terminating my life, but for sheer act of providence.

“Unfortunately, despite receiving the aforesaid letters of complaint, the heads of the Nigeria Police Force, the DSS, and the Nigerian Army whose personnel perpetrated the heinous crime never investigated the bold allegations contained in the aforesaid letters, neither did they identify their personnel involved in the barbaric act for deserving punishment.

“It is interesting to observe that the motive behind this bloody onslaught on my home is clearly to quietly terminate my life with those of anyone seen in my house. And thereafter, carefully cover up every trace(s) that would implicate the perpetrators.

“Otherwise, why would they destroy the CCTV camera at Mr. Ejiofor’s entrance gate? Why would they murder someone I in his sleep, a person who never resisted arrest, and proceed to set his corpse ablaze, principally to cover up any trace?

“We ask again, what offence did Mr. Ejiofor commit that the State is aggressively, but clandestinely deploying her security agents to hack him down at all cost and by any means, simply because he is a lawyer effectively defending the leader of the Indegenious People of Biafra, IPOB, in particular, and the IPOB worldwide in general, and have not recorded any defeat and/or loss in any of the IPOB cases since 2015 till date.

“For the records, we have effectively kept the international community and responsible foreign governments abreast of the prejudice/persecution Mr. Ejiofor is subjected to in the hands of the Nigerian state, for rendering his professional services to the leader of the IPOB and the IPOB, who are being persecuted by the Nigerian government for merely exercising their rights to self-determination, extantly provided for under our laws and relevant international convents and instruments”, he stated.

While calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to prevail on the DSS to unconditionally release his domestic staff in line with a recent judgement of the Federal High Court in Rivers State, Ejiofor, also urged the Federal Government to comply with a directive the United Nations Working Group issued for the immediate release of the detained IPOB leader, Kanu.

