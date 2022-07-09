It is often said that “In life we never lose friends, we only learn who the true ones are”.



Celebrity bar man and socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has dispelled rumours of bad blood between him and his former boss, Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cubana.



Recall that the duo fell out after years of working together, but buried the hatchet in 2021. However, since Cubana Chief Priest attended Obi Cubana’s mother’s funeral last year, not much have been heard about them.



Many felt Cubana Chief Priest had once again parted ways with Obi as the former failed to promote Obi’s new business, Odogwu Bitters.



However, to prove that their bond is still intact, Chief Priest shared a video of them together as they partied at what appeared to be a club.



Sharing the beautiful moment on his Instagram page, He went on to describe Obi Cubana as his overall boss.



“I wish y’all a blessed, fruitful, amazing, sumptuous & prosperous new week amen. @obi_cubana my overall boss.” he wrote.