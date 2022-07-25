By Japhet Davidson

ABEOKUTA—An education expert, Jide Bello, has said there is the need to make parents realise that their roles in child upbringing is as important as that of schools.

Bello, the Executive Director, De Dynamic Private Schools made the appeal at the school’s end of the year session and prize giving day.

According to Bello, “children spend more hours at home than they do at school, hence, leaving schools with the sole responsibility of their upbring is erroneous.”

Bello, who emphasised on the teaching of moral values warned parents not to be oblivious of this aspect.

He said the school was designed in a way such that moral conduct and academic performance go in tandem. And so, if parents wanted the best of their children no one should be made trivial.

Speaking on the standard of education, Bello advised school owners to go beyond the surface in recruiting professionals; both academic and non academic.

The expert stressed that the calibre of school employees determined the quality of education.

Also speaking at the event, the guest speaker, Kola Oyekanmi advised parents to make the kids responsible at home by sharing household tasks so as to make them contribute to the family and have a sense of belonging. He also advised them to set limit and enforce discipline without being heavy-handed.