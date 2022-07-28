By Biodun Busari

Head of House in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 7, Eloswag, was seen in a viral photo today wearing a hoodie with the inscription ‘Be obedient and useful.’

The photo has generated reactions on social media as supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have vowed to vote massively for him in Africa’s biggest reality television show.

The inscription is believed to be coined from ‘Obidient and Yusful’ slogan which followers of Obi and his running mate, former Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have been using to drive his campaign on Twitter.

Excited by Eloswag’s action, Obi’s supporters promised to see to it that the first BBNaija’s head of house emerge as the winner by voting for him.

@_AsiwajuLerry tweeted, “So Eloswag is putting on a hoodie that says ‘Be Obedient and Useful’ at the back. At least those people shouting BBN will make people lose focus can now see that even inside the Big Brother house, strategic campaign is still going down.”

“Okay, this is him! Eloswag, OBidients Favorite! He is winning it right?” @Chude__ reacted. “Na who support Obi we go support! Strategy or not, we have fallen for it. That’s the handle of the Coconut head @Eloswager, follow him. Whenever he is up for eviction, make una inform us on time, final!”

“Eloswag the current HOH has a message for all Nigerians. Guys I said that we can hijack this BBNaija and use it in our Favour. This is the beginning. Please retweet and share this widely,” @drpenking said.

@Moyo_VIP said: “Eloswag stylishly took the Obi campaign into the BBNaija house.”

@SnrManVic wrote: “Let’s make Eloswag trend every day alongside POlitics till he is announced the Winner!!”

“I will be supporting Eloswag this year because he is Obidiently Yusful,” @Osaz4l said.

“This is the man for my vote in this #BBNajia season,” @josh_uglyasf said. “Eloswag understood the assignment, he knew the right loophole to tweak & now he’s spreading the word OBIDIENT & USEFULNESS. OBIdients do you understand the assignment???”

