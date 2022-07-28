Big Brother Naija 2022 housemate Esther Chioma Ndubueze simply known as “Chomzy“ loves the simple things in life such as sewing, traveling, and twerking.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur is resourceful and passionate. Some of her proudest moments were from her pageantry and modeling works and the multiple awards she has received for her humanitarian and school work.

According to her, she has the “Best family in the world”, she further stated — “My mom and siblings are all in Nigeria, and my Dad is in Gabon. My family gets along well and we love each other, but I’m everyone’s favourite”.

Chomzy hopes the Big Brother Naija reality tv show makes her rich and famous. She said, “I want to be successful in my business and I want to find love too”. She hates betrayers, and she is single and open to love when the time is right.

