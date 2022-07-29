Big Brother Naija 2022 housemate Christiana Oluwafunke Ojumu simply known as “Christy O“ is a beauty entrepreneur in the cosmetics industry. The native of Ondo State supports giving individuals another opportunity and works as a model in her spare time.

The outspoken 24–year-old defines herself as a “funny, clever, and hardworking extrovert,” and acknowledges that on any given day, you can find her “where the fun is.” Christy O makes time to create poems when she’s not hiking or having a picnic with her close pals.

When asked about her greatest flaw? she says: I’m a perfectionist, therefore I rarely consider a result satisfactory, especially when someone else has handled the assignment. Additionally, she may be combative and snarky, which could irritate the other Housemates.

Despite all this, Christy O feels she’s the right person for this experience. “I am excellent at putting on a good show. Big Brother Naija is about entertaining, educating, and being creative. I think I can be great at that,” she says.

Christy O is ready to bring good energy, fun, and awesome vibes to the House, but watch your step because she hates liars, and always tells it like it is.

