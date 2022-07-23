There was a mild drama in the Africa’s most popular reality TV show, #BBNaijaS7, which began on Saturday, after a housemate, Amaka launched a ‘kitchen strategy’.
As seen in the TV show themed ‘Level Up’, other housemates expressed shock on their faces when Amaka, came in and went straight for the kitchen, a decision several netizens described as a kitchen strategy.
Recall that the immediate past winner of the show, Whitemoney went home with N90m prize because of his cooking skills.
He was known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition and successfully bought the hearts of some housemates and many viewers with his meals which left viewers asking the question, is White Money’s cooking a strategy to stay longer in the house?
However, in a recent interview with Vanguard, Whitemoney warned the S7 housemates to find other strategies that will sustain them in the house better than cooking.