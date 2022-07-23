There was a mild drama in the Africa’s most popular reality TV show, #BBNaijaS7, which began on Saturday, after a housemate, Amaka launched a ‘kitchen strategy’.

As seen in the TV show themed ‘Level Up’, other housemates expressed shock on their faces when Amaka, came in and went straight for the kitchen, a decision several netizens described as a kitchen strategy.

I'm feeling Amaka's vibe already, she said she eats for a living and without wasting time the girl don enter kitchen sharperly 🤣🤣#BBNaija — chynodarlyn😘 (@Chynonweke) July 23, 2022

Recall that the immediate past winner of the show, Whitemoney went home with N90m prize because of his cooking skills.

Amaka don dey look for Kitchen.

Female Whitemoney don land. pic.twitter.com/35o7sRUhN6 — 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒂𝒈𝒐 (@PrinzwilEFE) July 23, 2022

He was known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition and successfully bought the hearts of some housemates and many viewers with his meals which left viewers asking the question, is White Money’s cooking a strategy to stay longer in the house?

However, in a recent interview with Vanguard, Whitemoney warned the S7 housemates to find other strategies that will sustain them in the house better than cooking.

Amaka done enter kitchen! M not ready for any kitchen monopoly 🤣🤣🤣🤣#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/7xFILMr74H — Positive Vibes (@Tears12Tears) July 23, 2022