Beauty

Big Brother Naija housemate, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, popularly called ‘Beauty’ lost her cool on Saturday night and attacked her fellow female housemate, Ilebayi.

The 24-year-old ex-beauty queen was angry with Groovy for dancing with, Chomzy a level 1 housemate at the Saturday night party.

Beauty who is romatically involved with Groovy and she felt disrespected that her supposed man danced with another female housemate (Chomzy) she has issues with.

She, however, got more angry when Ilebaye tried to caution her against raising her voice.

While Beauty’s shouting and name-calling was ongoing, , Ilebaye said, ‘Just behave yourself,’ Beauty replied, ‘I should what??’ and the brawl started.

A video clip making the rounds captured moment enraged Beauty walked up to Ilebaye who was seated at the dinning table and yanked off her wig.

Meanwhile, the ex-beauty was later summoned to the dairy by Biggie.

The rule of the reality TV show is against all forms of violence including provocation, goading, bullying and victimisation, and any housemate who display such may be punished by Big Brother in any way Biggie chooses.

