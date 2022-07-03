By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State has emerged winner of the NNPC science quiz competition in the NorthEast zone after scoring 50 points to beat Taraba and Borno states which scored 40 and 35 points respectively.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Government Girls Secondary School in Bauchi during the weekend, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Deen Muhammad who was represented by Aliyu Abdullahi said that the aim of the event is to raise future leaders in the STEM field.

“Over the years the NNPC has made intervention in the education and capacity development areas a fulcrum of its approach to Corporate Social Responsibility. It has become more important than ever to groom a pool of highly trained youth who would be invailable to take up key positions in the company and in the Nigerian energy sector in the years to come

“It is for this reason that NNPC’s commitment to encouraging science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education (STEM education), which is the focus NNPC National Science Quiz Competition has become stronger than ever.

“We have in front of us today the best of the best. These students met their peers from all the 774 LGAs of Nigeria and battled it out to emerge as the top of their states.

“Today these 28 male and 9 female students will pass the final hurdle on the road to the NNPC Towers in our nation’s capital for the national finals and grand finale of the NNPC Quiz. I wish you all success and assure you that no matter what the results of today’s contest may be, you have done yourself and all who believe in you, proud by coming this far,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Education, Aliyu Tilde, represented by the Director, Quality Assurance, Wulde Buba extolled NNPC for the initiative, while also promising cooperation on their part to groom the future leaders.

Vanguard reports that Muhktar Abdul-Ganee and other 5 contestant from the six states in the subregion received cash gift of N100,000 each.