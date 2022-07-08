The victim

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In Kaduna State, a former Secretary of Birnin-Gwari Local Government council, Abubakar Muhammad Aliyu(Mai Yalo) who was kidnapped by bandits has been killed.

Mai Yalo was kidnapped in his farm about 3 weeks ago.

Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), Kasim Ishaq Kasai in a statement on Friday, said the bandits collected ransom but killed the former about 11 days ago.

“We were told of his death yesterday, Thursday, by his younger brother who escaped from the bandits den.

” According to his family and friends, the Salatul ga’ib in respect of him will take place on Saturday, 10th Dhul-Hijjah, 1443 (9th July, 2022) at the Izala Eid Ground, near Airforce Base, Funtua Road, B/Gwari, Kaduna State immediately after Eid el-Kabeer prayer. I

” Those who cannot be at Birnin Gwari at that time can pray for the repose of his soul wherever they may be,” he said.

Communities in Birnin-Gwari Emirate have suffered attacks by gunmen in recent times, even as many locals have since relocated from their places of origin to safer locations.