Commuting on Lekki-Epe expressway has become a horrendous experience, as motorists and commuters now spend a minimum of five to six hours to travel a journey of less than fifteen minutes from Awoyaya to Ajah, due to bad road.

The cause of the present traffic bedlam in the area, which has now become a daily occurrence, are two failed portions of the expressway – Majek at Abijo and Ogidan at Sango Tedo.

At present, the journey from Awoyaya to Majek area of Abuja which hitherto too less than 10 minutes, now takes at least three hours to commute as a result of the bad spot at Majek bus stop where the road is completely cut off,

Similarly, it now takes also at least three hours to travel between Majek and Ogidan at Sangotedo, a journey that hitherto too less than 10 minutes to cover.

Consequently, workers who leave their houses for work as early as 6am, do not get to their offices at Victoria, Lekki, Ikoyi and adjoining areas do not get to their offices until noon.

Vanguard gathered also that school children, including those picked by their school buses, do not get to school until about 11am, even when they leave home as early as 5am.

A parent told Vanguard that his 6-year-old child who attends a private school at Sango Tedo was often brought back home by school bus at about 11pm, even when they depart school at closing hour of 4pm.

A commuter, David Alatishe, said in frustration: ‘’Lagos State government has forgotten the people living in this Lekki-Epe axis. It is as though there is not government in the state. How can one travel a journey of 15 minutes in five, six years.

‘’This thing happens on a daily basis because of these two failed portions on the stretch between Awoyaya and Abraham Adesanya Roundabout. People are suffering on this road. Children going to school are in this traffic for hours and get late to school. A lot of Lagos State government officials live in this are and they pretend all is well.’’

A motorists, Dele Ashiru, lamented the man-hours lost on the road on a daily basis, saying the situation signposts failure of governance in the state.

‘’These bad spots started as potholes, but now, they have become craters because both the state and local governments have chosen to look the other way, even when the citizens are suffering on this road daily.

‘’To beat the horrendous traffic on this road, people, including children, now leave their homes as early as 4am. If make the mistake of leaving 3o minutes later than that, you are in trouble. So, where is the mega city status of Lagos. It is sad.’’

When Vanguard visited the area yesterday early yesterday morning, men of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and the police were seen filling the craters at the SandoTedo end of the expressway with stones to reduce the pains of motorists.

Officials of Lagos State Ministry of Works could not be reaches for comments yesterday to react to the development.