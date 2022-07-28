Ayra Starr showed up to the Darling Nigeria headquarters wearing the Darling Super Star extensions in blonde cornrows and she looked like the superstar that she is.

She was welcomed by the Darling Nigeria family with open arms, gifts and of course boxes filled with Darling Super Star hair extensions.

During her visit, the company’s executive took her round the factory, their retail shop floor and had a detailed conversation about the brand as a market leader servicing over 150 million consumers and what they stand for – which is empowering the African woman.

The Business Head, Chitwan Singh, gave the opening remark stating that Darling is big on fashion and they’re are excited to be bringing the fashion killer herself on board to show their consumers the essence of the brand.

Ayodele Otujinrin, the head of marketing West Africa explained that style comes first for the brand and they are passionate about what they do. This is the very reason why they’re partnering with Ayra Starr.

Ayra Starr said “I am unstoppable and this shows in the different types of braids I make. I like to give my audience something new and fresh. This is the narrative I’ll continue to push to my audience with the different range of Darling products and colours.”

The head of sales, Emeka Okeke, gave the closing remark saying, “We are excited about this partnership and I believe this will be a win-win”.

The partnership between Ayra Starr and Darling Nigeria is thrilling, and we are here for all of it.

We can’t wait to see the new extension colours, hairstyles and salon fresh braids that will emerge from this partnership.

Once again, congratulations to Darling Nigeria and Mavin records Ayra Starr.

