The incessant building collapses and the non-durability of Nigerian roads have been attributed to a lack of knowledge about cutting-edge technological products such as Axion tuffcrete and liquid polymer, solid base stabilizer, and bitumen booster, among other products created by Axion Express Engineering Limited, a subsidiary of Axion Canada.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the National Sales Manager of the company, Engineer Emmanuel Amedu, adding that the company is the leader in the development, distribution and application of organic liquid monomer formulations for road and building construction industry.

In a press conference in Lagos, the company called on all stakeholders in the built industry to embrace the innovative modern materials used as a product mix for construction purposes, like the Axion tuffcrete liquid polymer which is a proprietary formulation that act as a molecular bonding agent when used in conjunction with activating agents such as clay.

He added that the product excellently complies with all the strict requirements on durability and chemical resistance, also offering high mechanical strength on materials used in construction.

Amedu lamented that most Nigerians build their own houses and when it rains, they become helpless when parts of the building is infiltrated by water or washed away by the flood.

His words: “The scarcity of standard building and road structures in Nigeria are often due to lack of knowledge about construction materials, improper mix proportions, poor site supervision because of the hesitation to use project management systems, poor labour workmanship, which is often unseen because of the absence of essential construction trackers and less quality materials, amongst others.

“Our organic liquid monomer formulations are not admixtures for post batching applications. Axion products are incorporated at the beginning of the batching stage for ready mix concrete and asphalt applications to achieve maximum results.”

Engineer Amedu added that the private sector players and government at all levels should embrace the products in order to arrest the preponderances of building collapses and ensure Nigerian road networks are free of potholes and other dilapidation.