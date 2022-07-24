.

•ASETU suspects ethnic cleansing

By Chidi Nkwopara, Nnamdi Ojiego & Anayo Okoli

As outrage continues to trail the gruesome murder of 14 unarmed youths by suspected agents of Imo State government’s security outfit, Ebubeagu, the Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, Most Rev. Augustine Ukwuoma, and his counterpart in the Anglican Communion, Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. David Onuoha, have appealed to affected families and communities to shun any form of retaliation.

This is as Igbo town unions under the aegis of the Association of South East Town Unions, ASETU, wondered if there was an ethnic cleansing motive behind the regular massacre of youths by security operatives.

The slain youths were said to be returning from a wedding to their community in Otulu, Oru East Local Council of the state from Awo-Omamma in the neighbouring Oru West Local Council, when the security operatives opened fire on them.

The clerics, while sympathising with the bereaved families, described the killing as “devastating and heart wrenching”.

Ukwuoma spoke when he paid a condolence visit to the Okafor family of Umubochi, Awo-Omamma, to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident.

He said: “On hearing about the unfortunate incident, I and the priests of the Catholic Diocese of Orlu decided to come and pay our condolences and identify with you in this moment of grief and hardship.”

While presenting relief materials such as food items, clothing material and cash gifts to the bereaved family, the catholic cleric urged them to maintain peace, avoid any form of retaliation and place everything in the hands of God.

A Sad Reminder

Reacting, Onuoha said the incident was a sad reminder of the insecurity situation in Imo State and sought to know when the mindless bloodletting would end.

“It was devastating and heart-wrenching, seeing in the media, the lifeless bodies of youths carted away on wheelbarrows. This massacre, which took place at Awo-Omamma, a couple of days ago, is a sad reminder of the insecurity situation in Imo State.

“No society has any future, whose youths are wasted in the manner of the Awo-Omamma massacre. All those, who as state actors or non-state actors, take delight in shedding innocent blood, should know that they are not only polluting the land but also placing themselves and their successive generations under the wrath of God”, Onuoha stressed.