By Theodore Opara

The Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions, organizers of the Lagos and Abuja International Motor Fairs, Mr Ifeanyi Agwu has frowned at government’s inability to review the National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP, warning that it does not augur well for the stakeholders and huge investments in the sector.

Mr Agwu, who spoke to Vanguard said, “I call on the government to urgently come out with the reviewed National Automotive Industry Development Plan, NAIDP, to reflect some of the realities and developments its implementation has thrown up to ensure that it achieves the desired ends.

“We are racing against time and it does not augur well for the stakeholders, especially those that have invested billions of naira in the automobile assembling manufacturing in Nigeria,” he said .

Emphasizing the importance of the auto sector to any nation’s economy, the managing director said, “No serious government toys with it as it is a sector that affects every aspect of life. If the auto sector is not rightly re-positioned now, it will in the near future negatively affect lots in the life of the people and economy”.

He, therefore, advised government to parley seriously with stakeholders in the sector to see how it could be made better, adding that there is an urgent need for all stakeholders to close ranks and pursue the development of the sector with more focus and dedication.

The BKG Exhibition boss further advised that stakeholders should in unison, put the auto sector issues on the front burner of economic discussion and policy in the country and ensure that it does not collapse.

Admitting that this is indeed a seriously challenging time in the nation’s automotive industry, as it has thrown more challenges than never before, Mr Agwu disclosed that a lots of companies have closed shops while larger number of them are merely existing and in dire need of life support.

On his part, the Managing Director said that he has been using both the Abuja and Lagos motor shows to promote activities in the nations automotive industry with the aim of positioning as the leader in the Africa automotive sector.

According to him Nigeria has the resources and capacity to play a leading role in the continent as regards, the automotive sector and it will be a disservice to Nigeria and its people if another African country does this ahead of her.