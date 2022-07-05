Security operatives have taken over the Bauchi State House of Assembly complex following Sunday failed attempt by suspected arsonists to set the complex ablaze as the crisis rocking the assembly took a dangerous dimension.

The yet-to-be identified arsonists, Vanguard gathered, attempted putting fire on the Assembly complex but for the quick intervention of security agencies.

Consequently, a combined team of security, comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, the Department of State Security, DSS, and the Nigerian Army, has taken over the complex.

Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor on State and National Assembly Liaison, Sani Burra, who confirmed the development in a terse statement yesterday, said: “Just to inform you that some unknown persons last night attempted to burn the Bauchi State House of Assembly Complex. As a result of which security agencies have taken over the place to avoid breakdown of law and order. This is to avoid (prevent) the journalists from giving wrong side of the story please.”

Recall that last Friday the Assembly was engulfed by a leadership crisis following a vote of no-confidence on the Speaker and principal officers of the House by the 22 members assembly for alleged ineptness.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, who is also the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, is currently in Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage.

Suleiman is equally the Deputy Leader of the 2022 Muslim Pilgrimage Team to Saudi Arabia.

He had recently defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

With his defection, the APC currently has 16 members, while the PDP has 15 in the Assembly.

Interestingly, the 22 members who passed the vote of no-confidence on the Speaker and other principal officers comprised seven members of the PDP and 15 from the APC.