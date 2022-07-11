President Muhammadu Buhari

WHO is safe in Nigeria? Where are Nigerians safe? With the direct terrorist attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance security convoy in Dutsinma, Katsina State; and the Kuje Medium Security Prisons, Abuja; perhaps the president may at last admit that the security situation has worsened under his seven-year watch.

The only thing that the terrorists, especially Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP, and the bandit- terrorists, have not yet done is take out the country’s elected government. They have shot down a military aircraft, attacked military facilities in Kaduna and the Kaduna Airport and severally attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train services, killing and abducting passengers. They stopped the train service.

The manner that ISWAP (which seems to be the new identity of the Boko Haram jihadist mission in Nigeria) successfully attacked the Kuje Prisons, operating for hours without challenge and securing the release of their detained colleagues has left tongues wagging. Almost 900 inmates escaped. The terrorists freed their men, including the Taraba kidnap kingpin and terror enhancer, Hamisu Wadume, and others held in connection with earlier terror attacks.

Where were the military guards who should have at least put up a measure of resistance? Where were the Directorate of State Services, DSS; the Police and military intelligence groups which should have intercepted them before they struck? Where were the reinforcements that should have helped to neutralise the invaders?

President Buhari went to the scene to lament the failure of intelligence before jetting off to Senegal to attend the International Development Association, IDA, summit.

There have been 12 jailbreaks in five years under Buhari’s watch, with about 3,400 inmates let loose. Nobody has been held to account, nobody has lost his or her job. Indeed, Buhari asked the same security agencies that failed to protect the Kuje Prisons to give him a “comprehensive report”. What a travesty of governance!

Ordinarily, Buhari’s decision to proceed on his journey to Senegal after inspecting the Kuje Prisons ruins should be justified on the ground that government cannot bow to terrorists by altering its scheduled activities. That argument can only hold water when government is able to do its job by apprehending the terrorists, dealing with negligent officials and preventing future attacks.

Government agencies charged with security are either colluding with criminals or negligent of their duties. Terrorism continues to flourish despite trillions of naira poured down the drain. The president’s jet-out to Senegal showed more unspoken messages than the questions he asked the security chiefs when he visited the scene. Continuing with the Senegal trip spoke volumes.

The audacious Kuje Prisons attack which freed dangerous jihadist terrorists is ominous. Nigeria might enter a new phase of terror attacks. Life in and around Abuja may never be the same again. For the people, personal vigilance is the watchword.