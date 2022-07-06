Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following Tuesday night’s terrorist attack on the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre which led to the escape of hundreds of inmates, Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has tasked traditional rulers in the territory to work with relevant security operatives to apprehend all the escapees.

Bello who was at the facility on Wednesday for an on-the-spot assessment of the facility, called on the Gomo of Kuje, HRH Haruna Tanko Jibrin to summon all traditional chiefs in Kuje Area Council to combine intelligence with security agencies to fish out the escaped inmates from the community.

While calling on residents of the communities to provide appropriate intelligence to security agencies to enable them do their work, the Minister expressed confidence that with maximum cooperation from the communities, all those who escaped would be traced, found and brought back since no one could go into any community and blend without being spotted by members of the community.

Bello who met with the Controller General of Corrections, CGC Haliru Nababa and the Gomo of Kuje during the visit, described the incident as “very sad and unfortunate”, adding that such incidents threaten everybody, hence the need for everyone to support the security agencies in carrying out their assignments.

The Minister also stated that efforts are being made to strengthen security, not only around the facility, but the Kuje Area Council and other parts of the territory.

He also expressed his condolences to the Gomo of Kuje, and sympathised with the family of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps officer who lost his life during the incident, describing him as “a very fine and gallant officer”.

On the Minister’s entourage to the correction facility were, the FCT Police Commissioner, Sunday Babaji and heads of all security agencies in the FCT, the Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, and other senior officials of the FCT Administration.