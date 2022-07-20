Atiku Abubakar

By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has mocked the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, for unveiling “a new“ Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, barely three years after dismissing the idea.

President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress has in 2018 cast aspersions on Atiku who had suggested that the structure of the NNPC be rejigged to make it efficient and profitable.

Atiku had suggested that the 40-year-old corporation be sold off and run by private sector professionals with government maintaining a small stake but the PDP Presidential candidate came under unprintable verbal attacks from government supporters.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Atiku wrote, “I had in 2018 made public my plans to reform the NNPC to make it more profitable, transparent and efficient, the APC-led government denigrated me for my patriotic vision.”

President Buhari on Tuesday, unveiled the NNPC as a new limited liability company in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act which he earlier signed.

With the change in structure, the company would be regulated in line with the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) effective immediately.

The president announced that under the new arrangement, the NNPC ceases to qualify for government funding as such will henceforth enjoy it’s independence and would pay the necessary taxes/royalties to government.