…as Bello Bala Shagari represents nation

Nigeria’s representative at the ongoing Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states, Bello Bala Shagari, has called for more collaborations among member states to achieve global peace and stability.

He also urged members to leverage the opportunities technology offers in ensuring the objectives of NAM are achieved.

Bello Bala Shagari, who is the Managing Director at Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), said this while addressing participants at the NAM event in Baku, Azerbaijan.

He is Nigeria’s representative at the NAM event, which is taking place from July 25-29.

His words:”Fellow young leaders, I want you to know that I am extremely grateful to be with all of you today as a delegate representing my country in this very important gathering. Especially that it could have been others in our place, but we were chosen to carry this huge burden of responsibility.

“Now more than ever, the world requires to come together, especially the Non Aligned Movement member States, to encourage peace and stability around the globe, and to also discuss the common and different issues bothering the ever growing young population of the world, and to encourage them to become involved in taking action on our shared concerns such as global warming and the entirety of the Social Development Goals.

“We must continue to remember that the world is ours, and goals are ours too. We must commend those who have set these agendas for us from a higher level, and agree that they have done their part. It is now left to us to carry on the legacy to the oncoming generations. It is left for us to talk, and to walk the talk. It is time for action!

“The Non Align Movement have a special responsibility, because we stand in between the good, the bad and the ugly. The Non Align Movement is undoubtedly a catalyst for ensuring world peace and stability. Like my President Buhari would say, “I belong to everybody, and I belong to no body”, in the case of NAM we also say “We are for everybody and we are for nobody! Above every other interest, we are for Global peace and progress. We therefore must take advantage our special place among comity of nations to make the world a better place.

“The world is a different place than it was when NAM started decades ago. Technology has brought us closer together more than ever, and unlike before, it has also enable us to speak the languages of one another. I therefore look forward to fully activating our networks and working with each an everyone of you in achieving the aims and objectives of this visionary initiative.

“Once again, It is indeed a privilege to be here among young people of different cultures and backgrounds from around the world, to celebrate unity and diversity, and to encourage peace and progress.

“Much appreciation to the organizers of this event, the government of Azerbaijan for their vision , and of course for the generosity and hospitality which we have been receiving since our arrival in this beautiful city of Baku.”

Speaking at the event, President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdulla Shahid commended the creation of the youth network of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He further said: “It is necessary to strengthen the youth platform, create the basis for an inclusive and dignified life.”

In addition, the UNGA chief, made a case for the active work of youth in the sphere of recovery in the post-pandemic period.

The UNGA president also noted the importance of NAM as a platform for participation in and cultural exchange for young people from different parts of the world.

Representatives of youths from more than 60 NAM member-nations are attending the forum.