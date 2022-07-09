Kingsley Asuquo is popular with his stage name ‘Asuking’. The raving star started his music career not to long ago, he was born on the 17th of July in the late 90s.

In our sitting with the star he had this to say about his forth coming album and his career in general.

I have given all my best to bring out something different in the music industry,I feel so happy to have this opportunity from God and also my fans, I love using music to deliver messages to the world.

I started this music journey back in 2020. What really motivated me is my love for music,i became a chorister when I was just 7 years old then my mom was also a chorister so after choir practice I and my mom will be rehearsing at home,at that point I later realize that I’ve a gift of singing in me.

I started exploring my talent in my church at the process I became a star in my church,now here I’m giving the world what they deserve, last year by this time I dropped my debut Ep which I achieved up to 4 million streams on all music platforms worldwide and also top chart in some countries round the world, after getting this big love from my fans worldwide I had to challenge myself up to an Album level,so I can make my fans happy because I made a promise right from day one not to disappoint my fans, because they love me and I love them, my 15 tracks Album Title ‘The Root Of Our Nakedness’ will be Out on all platforms worldwide,on the 25/07/2022 at exactly 12am. Please show your support anyhow you can,remember your support is my energy,Thanks to God almighty and to my fans worldwide for giving me the opportunity of becoming a superstar.

I just want to let you know that Asuking loves you all and will never stop updating your playlist, God bless.