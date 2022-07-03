.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Armed men in the early hours of Sunday stormed the Angwan Baraya community in the Pyem Chiefdom, Mangu local government area of Plateau State, shooting sporadically and the time calm returned, it was discovered that the Community Head, Baba Yarima Jabil was injured, his son, Chamsan shot dead while his wife and one other woman were abducted by the invaders.

It was gathered that the Community leader has been taken to a hospital for treatment even as residents are expressing worry over the incessant attacks by armed men. Recall not too long ago, the Sum Pyem, (the traditional ruler of the Pyem people) and the District Head of Panyam in the same Mangu local government area were abducted from their homes and ransom paid before they regained their freedom.

The State Police Command was yet to confirm the development as the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo said he was yet to receive any report from the DPO of the area but a resident, Audu Ibrahim said the gunmen came at about midnight and made for the community leader’s compound, shooting sporadically as residents scamper for safety.

According to him, “They were heavily armed judging from the barrage of gunshots we heard, they knew exactly where they were going as they attacked the residence of Baba Yarima Jabil. He was shot by the attackers who operated without any form of hindrance. When the area was calm, we discovered that he was still alive so he was rushed to a hospital but his son, Chamsan was not lucky as he was found dead.

“Two women were taken away by the bandits and one of the women is the wife of the community leader. There has been no contact yet but we are very worried about the situation because we are very vulnerable. When this thing happened, security agents were contacted but they came after the harm has been done and the attackers left the community.”