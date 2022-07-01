Archbishop Sam Zuga, the world’s first known Professor of Digital Economy has again recorded another ground breaking achievement.

Sam Zuga who is the Founder of the first Cryptocurrency in Africa, Zugacoin, was on Tuesday, June 28 inducted as the ENVOY OF DIGITAL ECONOMY by an international organisation, “International Society of Diplomats and Global Emissary Council in United Nations”.

The philanthropic cleric who is the first to receive such honour in the world, further revealed that with the Diplomatic Identity Card given to him, he has equal capacity as an Ambassador of a country with all the privileges and would be received in any country on red carpet.

Sam Zuga was also given the privilege of representing International Society of Diplomats and Global Emissary Council in United Nations on Digital Economy.

“I’m now a Consultant for Digital Economy globally. I can design a framework on Digital Economic principles for Governments, not just in Africa but the entire world. So help me God. To God be the glory,” he gushed.

It would be recalled that for the actualisation of peace in Nigeria, Sam Zuga foundation under the leadership of Archbishop Sam Zuga, is set to host the first ever National Day of Forgiveness.

The epoch-making event is billed to take place by 7pm on July 10, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

National Day of Forgiveness which is proudly sponsored by Zugacoin under the chairmanship of Gen. Abudusalam Abubakar (Rtf), rolls with the theme; I Forgive You And Myself.

Fathers of the day includes; Obi of Onitsha, Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto, while guest speakers of the day are Bishop Kukah and Sheikh Gumi.