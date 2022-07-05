The Niger Delta Peace Initiative, NDPI, on Tuesday, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over his efforts in stabilizing cordiality among the different ethnic groups in Delta State and urged him to bring the same magic wand to the country as vice-president.

While applauding his nomination as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice-Presidential running mate, the group, in a statement affirmed that there could not have been a better choice in terms of peace and security among contemporaries of the governor.

The group, in the statement, by its National Coordinator, Emma Ekpe noted with satisfaction the governor’s salutary role in stabilizing the once volatile relationships between the once warring different tribes in Delta State.

Endorsing the nomination of the governor and asking him to use the same expertise in bringing peace to the country, the group said:

“We note Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s management of the diversity of Delta State which has made all major tribes in Delta to feel most of the people of the state to feel at home in allocation and utilization of the resources available to the state.

“It is salutary to note that before his time that the major ethnic groups in the state were particularly suspicious of one another, but today after seven years the governor has succeeded in breaking down the wall of suspicion and bringing a sense of equity across the three senatorial zones and diverse ethnic groups in the state.

“We remember that barely three months into office he inaugurated the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council headed by Professor Sam Oyovbaire.

“The work of that committee and other initiatives were key to the sustenance of the peace that has made ethnic acrimony a thing of the past in Delta State.

“We thus charge Dr Okowa to apply the same formula at the national level in assisting Atiku Abubakar in putting to silence the ghosts of ethnic, religious and other issues that have fanned criminality in Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that his record in Delta can be positively applied at the national level and with it the restoration of peace in the country.”